Douglas County Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice, and Tom Kress, along with Douglas County Senior Services Department announced that Lowell Ostrom was awarded the Douglas County Senior Services Volunteer of the Month award for November. Kress was honored to present Lowell with the award at the Bistro Sixty Senior Dining Site in Reedsport earlier this month. Bistro Sixty Reedsport which is located inside the Lower Umpqua Senior Center on 460 Winchester Avenue in Reedsport.
“Dedicated volunteers like Lowell show up day-in and day-out to meet the needs of seniors through our Meals on Wheels program. This isn’t just an activity for him, he’s made it part of his personal community. We are very grateful to have him as part of the Douglas County Senior Services family,” remarked Kress, liaison commissioner to Douglas County Senior Services.
Food Service Worker Karen Robertson nominated Lowell as Douglas County Senior Services Volunteer of the Month.
She said, “Lowell started out as a temporary substitute helper, but that was twelve years ago! He is here every day and helps train new people. Lowell is willing to do whatever needs to be done. He is so very appreciated.”
Lowell saw a need 12 years ago when he was enjoying a meal at the senior center. He noticed that one of the regular volunteers was out and the dishes had started to pile up. He rolled up his sleeves and started clearing dishes. An Army veteran, he’s lived in Douglas County since 1979, and made a career as a refrigeration serviceman until 2007. Lowell has found a family at the Bistro Sixty Reedsport and pours his heart into volunteering there. When not volunteering at Bistro Sixty in Reedsport or watching NASCAR, he spends time in the country, especially traversing logging roads just enjoying God’s creation.
Lowell said, “I started as a diner, and then designated myself as a dish scraper. I’ve assisted in every role here and love serving as a driver now. I’m 75 years old and a lot of my family and friends and neighbors have passed on. Bistro Sixty has become a family to me.
