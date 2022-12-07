Volunteers
Metro Creative Connection

Douglas County Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice, and Tom Kress, along with Douglas County Senior Services Department announced that Lowell Ostrom was awarded the Douglas County Senior Services Volunteer of the Month award for November. Kress was honored to present Lowell with the award at the Bistro Sixty Senior Dining Site in Reedsport earlier this month. Bistro Sixty Reedsport which is located inside the Lower Umpqua Senior Center on 460 Winchester Avenue in Reedsport.

“Dedicated volunteers like Lowell show up day-in and day-out to meet the needs of seniors through our Meals on Wheels program. This isn’t just an activity for him, he’s made it part of his personal community. We are very grateful to have him as part of the Douglas County Senior Services family,” remarked Kress, liaison commissioner to Douglas County Senior Services.



