As volunteers with Oregon Bay Area Beautification continue their work to clean up the community, word is beginning to spread.
At the latest event to clean up the area around Ferry Road Park in North Bend, close to 60 people came out and helped remove nearly 12 cubic yards of trash and debris.
To thank the volunteers, North Bend Parks Superintendent Paul Thompson and City Administrator David Milliron cooked up close to 100 hot dogs to feed the volunteers, which included chips and drinks, and Ziply Fiber donated cookies for all.
The volunteers with OBAB will continue their Second Saturday Cleanup efforts at John Topits Park in Coos Bay in March. Follow OBAB on Facebook for the latest information.
