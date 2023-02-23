OBAB 1.jpg
Contributed Photos

As volunteers with Oregon Bay Area Beautification continue their work to clean up the community, word is beginning to spread.

At the latest event to clean up the area around Ferry Road Park in North Bend, close to 60 people came out and helped remove nearly 12 cubic yards of trash and debris.

OBAB 3.jpg
OBAB 2.jpg


