Shaelee Williams, a junior at Winter Lakes School in Coquille, recently took first place for her essay titled “America, Where Do We Go From Here?” in the VFW Voice of Democracy local competition. Her essay went onto the district level where she also took first place that qualified her to be one of 14 to compete at state. Shaelee attended the VFW Mid Winter Conference in Eugene, enjoying a day with the other students before attending Voice of Democracy dinner and awards. One of the activities was a challenging escape room. She was escorted in by Michael Malish and District 4 Auxiliary President Shirley Bower, right.
