COOS COUNTY — In recognition of National Travel and Tourism week, the Coos Bay, North Bend, Charleston Visitor Convention Bureau, the Chamber Tourism Committee, and the Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board chose to show appreciation to gas station attendants for being community ambassadors.
When visitors come to the area, these attendants are some of the first people encountered. This also includes front desk staff at our area hotels, shop clerks, and waiters and waitresses.
Tara Pierce with Coos County Airport District presents staff at the Safeway Gas Station in North Bend with appreciation gifts.
“To show our appreciation to some of these front line workers for being the first friendly faces our visitors may see when they come to town," said Janice Langlinais, executive director of the Coos Bay-North Bend Visitor & Convention Bureau, “the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Tourism Committee, the VCB and Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board have joined forces to celebrate these frontline workers as Community Ambassadors."
Gas stations selected were based on the likelihood a visitor would stop for a fill-up – in particular the stations along U.S. Highway 101, Virginia Avenue, Newmark Avenue and Cape Arago Highway.
“On Wednesday, representatives of the local tourism industry visited with gas station attendants and expressed our appreciation for being ambassadors for our community,” Langlinais said. “We also encouraged all attendants to become official Community Ambassadors by taking the free online course available through our friends at OSU-Extension.”
Janice Langlinais with Coos Bay-North Bend VCB presents Derek at Fred Meyer Fuel Station in Coos Bay with an appreciation gift.
In 2018, visitors to Coos County spent more than $265 million on accommodations, food, recreation, shopping and more, supporting more than 3,300 jobs in the county.
May 5-11 is National Travel & Tourism Week, an annual tradition for the U.S. travel community since President Reagan officially named this week in 1983. It’s a time when travel and tourism professionals across the country unite to celebrate the value travel holds for our economy, businesses and personal well-being.