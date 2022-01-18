This educational program assists forage producers in making decisions on managing pastures and hayground. Topics include using maps to determine physical soil properties, to estimate current and potential production, and to form management units. This information is then used to take soil samples for fertility testing and to make agronomic, economic input decisions. Part of this process includes the option of selecting to focus work on your best field first. This can help producers prioritize funding for inputs and time spent on multiple fields. At the completion of the program custom reports will be provided which will be useful in future classes and consultations on forage production.
The class is scheduled to occur in three or four online sessions
• Session I – Using Potential & Current Forage Yield Data in Management Decisions. Presentation by Shelby Filley, Regional Livestock & Forage Specialist, OSU Extension Service. Livestreaming on Thursday, February 24, 2022, 6 –7 PM. Recording available after livestream session.
• Session II -Work sessions with instructor (Prerequisite -Session I). Produce individualized maps, reports, and plans. Online group meetings on Thursday, March3 and 10, 2022, 6 –7 PM. Online individual meetings by appointment.
• Session III -Supplemental information (videos, reading). Access on your own. Videos expanding on introductory materials. Reading material for further study.
• Session IV -NRCS Landowner Conservation Programs. Livestreaming on Thursday, March 17, 2022, 6 –7 PM. Recording available after livestream session.
Registration is available by visiting https://extension.oregonstate.edu/county/douglas/events. Don’t miss out on this timely virtual learning opportunity!
If you have questions about Best Fields First, forage planning series, contact the OSU Extension Service at (541) 672-4461.
