Virtual fencing

Virtual fencing involves placing collars on livestock. The collars communicate with GPS and reception towers to form a virtual fence set by the rancher. 

 Courtesy from OSU

The use of virtual fencing to manage cattle grazing on sagebrush rangelands has the potential to create fuel breaks needed to help fight wildfires.

That is the conclusion of an Oregon State University and U.S. Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Research Service study.

