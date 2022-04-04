Stephen Goetz, 75 years old, has a mission to spread joy to Lincoln City. You may have seen him on Highway 101, dancing and waving to the cars passing by.
Goetz moved to Lincoln City in 2018. He had lived in Portland at one time when he was younger. He has also lived in California.
“I’m trying to get back to my self-worth and be happy now,” Goetz said. “I had trauma so much in my life, and now I’m setting my soul free like a butterfly.”
He lived in Sacramento for 38 years while taking care of his mom. He started dancing on the street during a trip to San Francisco, blowing kisses to cars that passed.
He then danced in Sacramento at a bus stop.
People liked the dancing, Goetz added. They honked and blew kisses back.
“I kept it up,” Goetz said. “I just send love out on the street.”
Goetz also writes poetry.
“This August, I’m going to be in the third book coming out, a poetry anthology book, with 123 writers around the world,” Goetz said. “It’s published in India.”
Goetz said his work appears in the book’s two hard copy versions per year. “GloMag” is printed every February and August by Glory Sasikala. The books are put out for sale in India and sometimes the U.K. They are also sold on Amazon.
“I’ve had poems published in the Seychelles Islands and all over online,” Goetz said. “I’m proud of myself.”
Goetz has won awards from Motivational Strips, an active writers forum. He has poet friends from all over the world and over 1,000 friends on Facebook, many of which are fans of his poetry.
“I’m going to rise like a phoenix up here,” Goetz said. “I’m for the underdog always.”
Goetz said he is going to spread his love back on the street.
“I’m going to keep dancing,” Goetz said.
Dancing for passerby is important to him as so many people are down. He hopes to lift people up with his positivity. He’s been told his dancing makes people smile. Many people call him Uncle Stevie. When people are down, he talks to them and builds them up.
Goetz said he plans to have an amazing life the rest of his days. He will be turning 76 years old this May and will continue to dance on the street.
As you drive past Highway 101, give him a shout or a wave in support.
