Southwestern Oregon Veterans Outreach Board President Rick Anderson announced a grant from the Coquille Tribal Community Fund recently. The grant award of $2,500 will be used to provide area veterans and their families or survivors with emergency aid for shelter, food, clothing and local travel for food, medical and employment purposes.
“We are very grateful to the Coquille Tribe for their generosity and support of veterans in Coos County,” said Anderson. “We have a long history of cooperation with the Coquille Tribe, and we appreciate their concern for veterans and their families.”
Jackie Chambers, the grants administrator for the Coquille Tribe, remarked, “The Coquille Tribe is a strong supporter of veterans and programs that help veterans and their families. We are happy to provide this grant to SOVO, and we look forward to seeing the results of their good work.”
Anderson also announced that the SOVO office in North Bend will now have open office hours Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will continue to take appointments by telephone at (541) 756-8718.
