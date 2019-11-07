NORTH BEND — The ninth annual Veterans' Art and Craft Show kicks off Nov. 9 at the Pony Village Mall, where visitors will get the chance to view and purchase hundreds of handcrafted, one-of-a-kind items.
This year, the free show is being held in the old JC Penney store in the mall, where close to 60 vendors from around the state will feature their original art and craft work.
Event coordinator and retired U.S. Air Force Captain Barry Marcov, who was stationed throughout the country and overseas, said the show began nine years ago as a way to provide healing to veterans suffering from mental, physical or emotional wounds.
“Doing art or craft work is a great way to focus your mind,” said Marcov. “It gives you a purpose, a sense of fulfillment and really helps veterans, particularly those suffering from PTSD and physical wounds (it) takes their mind off what’s happened to them in life.”
The show will feature a wide range of artwork composed by veterans and their spouses including handmade jewelry, a variety of woodwork and paintings as well as drawings.
Marcov and his wife, Renee, relocated to Oregon following his retirement from the Anchorage Police Department about 10 years ago.
With more time on his hands, Marcov’s been able to focus on his woodworking skills and create a variety of handcrafted wood pieces, which will be included in the show as well as Renee’s photography.
“My father was a woodworker and I grew up watching him make things and always wanted to do it,” said Marcov. “I learned a lot from him.”
The show will also include multiple memorial displays aimed at honoring and recognizing fallen soldiers as well as those who were prisoners of war/missing in action. A number of military memorabilia and objects will also be on display.
On Nov. 16, more than a handful of children whose parents served in the U.S. Coast Guard will paint birdhouses made by Navy veteran Mike Holiman, who served in the Vietnam War. The birdhouses will be on display until the last day of the art show when the children will be able to take their pieces home.
The arts and crafts show will run Nov. 9 to Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Folks will be able to participate in multiple drawings that will feature donated arts or crafts pieces. The proceeds from the drawing will go toward event costs for next year’s show.
“We encourage people to attend because it’s a great way to show your support for veterans,” said Marcov. “You don’t have to buy something, but it’s nice to come and talk to the veterans who have done a lot for their country.”