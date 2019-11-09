REEDSPORT — This Veterans Day, military veterans and families are invited to join U.S. Forest Service staff, volunteers and partners at the first Veterans Day Dunes Rally on the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area.
The Dunes Rally will start at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the Old Bark Staging Area just north of North Bend (see directions below).
According to Bobbie Collier, coordinator of the event and a veteran herself, the event will open with a military ceremony to post the colors and will feature family friendly activities. There will also be information for veterans services, safety booths and a visit by Smokey Bear, to name a few of the day's activities.
Collier also said there will be free side-by-side guided tours around the dunes for veterans with valid ID. The rides will be provided by Spinreel Dune Buggy and ATV Rentals and Tours and Highway 101 Cam-Am Side-by-Sides and ATVs.
Kids will be able to enjoy viewing fire trucks and other emergency vehicles, play yard games, learn about the dunes from Forest Service rangers and meet Smokey Bear. Kids can also safely practice their riding skills in the recently developed kid-friendly Old Bark riding area (equipment not provided, adult supervision required).
"We will also have fun games and prizes and a raffle and it will be a good time," Collier said. "It'll be a great event for the entire family."
Collier said she wanted to give back to veterans in the community for everything they've done, both in serving and being a Battle Buddy during her own service. Collier is a VetsWork intern through Mt. Adams Institute doing a side-by-side internship with the U.S. Forest Service. VetsWork is an AmeriCorps program designed to provide military veterans who are interested in natural resources management opportunities to learn new skills and build professional networks. Through the internship, she wanted to host an event where everyone could have fun together as a community.
"As someone who frequented the dunes before starting in this position, I knew that I wanted to focus my internship on creating opportunities that would bring together the community and Forest Service," Collier said.
"This is the first time an event like this has happened on the Oregon Dunes, that I'm aware of," she added. "And hopefully not the last."
Collier has been spreading word about the event through word-of-mouth as well as posting information at the Forest Service Visitor's Center, at ATV shops and online. She has spread word as far as Florence and Coos Bay.
"I'm doing this for the veterans because I am a veteran," said Collier. "We're definitely trying to inform people about these kinds of events. I'm looking forward to having a great day with fellow veterans and their families to show them that we care and that they are not forgotten."
Along with the fun and games, there will also be an educational component to the event. Among the booths will be safety demonstrations showing dangerous areas of the dunes, ATV safety and how to respond in certain emergency situations.
There is no cost to attend the event and Veterans Day is one of the Forest Service's free-parking days. The dunes will be open for general traffic as well, but people will need to pay for their own rentals, separate from the event.
"We're pleased to join with local businesses and organizations to demonstrate our communities' support of our local veterans," said Michele Jones, district ranger of the Central Coast Ranger District and ODNRA. "We're looking forward to hosting this event that should be fun for veterans, their families and everyone who wants to come out and show their support while enjoying the dunes."
For questions or additional information, contact the ORDNA Visitor Center at 541-251-6000. For more information about regulations at the ORDNA, visit https://go.usa.gov/xPk3H and for information regarding State of Oregon off-highway vehicle regulations, visit https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/ATV/Pages/index.aspx.
To reach Old Bark Road Staging Area, travel 2.5 miles north of North Bend to Transpacific Parkway. Turn lef, travel 1 mile west on Transpacific Parkway to Horsfall Beach Road, which will be on the right. Drive Horsfall Beach Road 0.7 miles to Old Bark Road Staging Area on the right.