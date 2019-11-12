NORTH BEND — For the past 10 years, veteran Vernon Barlow has helped organize the Veterans' Arts and Crafts Show and Sale at the Pony Village Mall.
“It’s a place for veterans to get together and talk,” the event founder said. “When they say something, another veteran will know what they mean.”
Vernon Barlow, founder of the Veterans' Arts and Crafts Show and Sale at Pony Village Mall, looks at a photo of a friend he lost during the Vi…
The show is open to the public and runs until Dec. 8 during normal mall hours. Every artist featured in the show is a veteran, with displays ranging from paintings to mammoth tusk jewelry picked out of the ice in Russia, Barlow said.
“This has grown from a small venue from when it first started to what it is today,” he said. “We set this up so we can show the public what we can actually do.”
Barlow pointed near the entrance where displays were set up, including a table set out for the fallen soldier. There was also a display honoring the soldiers missing in action or who were prisoners of war, as well as a display for Veterans Day.
“We have 10 birdhouses that are going to be painted this Saturday by kids in the military and by the end of the event we will give the birdhouses to them,” Barlow said.
One of the artists featured at the show is Allen Anthony Adams who once worked at Walt Disney Studios.
“I was first studying to be an engineer but my councilor suggested I take a couple years off to decide what I wanted to do with my life,” Adams said. “They told me, ‘I guarantee you won’t be an engineer.’ I went on to an art institute and then to Walt Disney Studios.”
Barlow pointed to one of the paintings displayed behind Adams, who was painting a sparrow at his easel, and said, “He painted that billy goat last year during the show.”
Vernon Barlow is one of the many veteran artists with work on display at the Veterans' Arts and Crafts Show and Sale happening now at the Pony…
For Barlow, he paints scenes with old trucks and explained it helps ground him.
“This is something that I have to do because it keeps me in the here and now,” he said. “If I don’t do art, I fall back into the past and it’s not good. I think others are like that too.”
Barlow was pleased to see the increased number of visitors walk through the show over Veterans Day, but said he doesn’t believe many understand veterans or what they went through.
“You take people at 18 years old and send them to war,” he said. “I was on the ground and saw a lot I shouldn’t have seen. I want the public to see this, to talk to veterans, hear them open up a little bit. I just want someone to understand us. They understand Veterans Day, but not veterans. What are people doing (on the holiday)? Having picnics and parties, but do they understand?”
Allen Anthony Adams is another veteran artists featured at the Veterans' Arts and Crafts Show and Sale at the Pony Village Mall. Adams once wo…
Barlow held up a photo of Kenneth James Jacobson, someone he went to school alongside and then entered the Vietnam War with on the “buddy system.” Though the Vietnam War didn’t keep soldiers in the same unit, Barlow and Jacobson spent the war chasing each other “all over hell” to be stationed together.
“Two months after I was wounded, he came to the same unit I had been in and died,” Barlow said. “I’m proud of all these veterans. The fact they put their life on the line, they did it for everyone in the United States. I just want people to know what veterans are because they’re pretty special.”