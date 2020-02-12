BROOKINGS — The Roseburg Veterans Affairs Health Care System is holding town halls in Brookings and North Bend next week.
According to a release from the Roseburg VA Health Care System, the Brookings town hall will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Southwestern Oregon Community College located at 96082 Loan Ranch Parkway. The event is being held in the Kreiger Community Room 137.
The North Bend town hall will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, at the North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave.
“Roseburg VA Health Care System leadership (is) hosting,” the release said. “Key staff will also be present to assist veterans with their questions.”
Veterans and their families, as well as stakeholders, are invited to the town hall.
“This will be an open dialogue listening forum that will allow the veterans we serve an opportunity to be heard and have their questions answered,” the release said.”