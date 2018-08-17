NORTH BEND — Hundreds of veterans gathered at the airport Friday for the ninth annual Veteran’s Stand Down. The event started with a roar as Patriot Guard riders rode in with the flag followed by the Sea Cadet Color Guard.
“So far, it’s going great,” said Krystal Hopper about the event, surrounded by veterans as they visited information tables offering more thorough veteran services and housing opportunities. Hopper works with the South Coast Veteran’s Assistance Network, and this was the first Stand Down she helped organize.
Service dog Buddy hangs around Friday as his owner Dennis Chouquette, a veteran with 22 years of service in both the U.S. Navy and Army, volun…
Though it is still unclear how many veteran’s participated in the Stand Down this year, last year there were close to 350 veterans, 50 of which were homeless.
In fact, earlier in the day during the event, Hopper met one veteran who was just housed through a program offered through the Stand Down.
“They got in contact with the social workers at the North Bend Veteran’s Affairs clinic, who helped them into a house to get them off the street,” Hopper said. “There is a lot of help out there for people, even if they aren’t on the street but sleeping on someone’s couch.”
People attend a Veterans Stand Down event at the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport in North Bend.
“Couch surfing,” as it’s called, also qualifies as homelessness under the state definition. The programs available for these veterans in those situations were readily available during the Stand Down, along with access to medical care, mental health care, support groups, and even people to help veterans receive their IDs if they had been lost.
According to Hopper, over 200 people signed up as volunteers this year and showed up Thursday to set up prior to the event.
“Everyone enjoyed the breakfast, thanks to the Salvation Army, and lunch was provided by the VFW from Coquille,” Hopper said. She added that North Bend Police Chief Robert Kappelman made a speech in the morning. “It was touching, very emotional, and I was happy that I reached out to him for that.”
One of the tables offering information to veterans was the Fishing Veterans of America out of Lakeside, which conducts fishing and water sports for disabled veterans. They were just one of the many organizations who showed up for the Stand Down, including Bay Area Enterprises and the U.S. Coast Guard.
Yellow Cab provided free rides to the event for veterans, and Star of Hope transported homeless veterans to the Devereux Center for free showers.
“We’re thankful for everyone who came out here, supported us and helped,” Hopper said. “This is a big deal and helps so many.”