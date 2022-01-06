Dennis Anderson, 66, speaks with a calm smile from his temporary place at Bryan’s Home, a veteran’s shelter in North Bend.
He’s not known for getting too excited about things. You’d have to lean in to hear what brought Dennis to a home for unhoused veterans.
“We’d just moved in. He was only 62. No one saw this coming,” Dennis says with a far away expression to his voice.
His younger brother, Mike with whom he’d just rented a house, suddenly and unexpectedly died of an aneurysm. Dennis was left with nothing but bills which he’d plan to split and now owed entirely on his own.
“We lost him 17 months ago...” Dennis pauses then stops.
A retiree who served in the Navy, Dennis has a decent retirement income but it still wasn’t enough to manage on his own.
“I never thought I’d live longer than him. My dad died young, too,” he says with a tinge of bright sadness.
He wound up in his car, an old Durango, with his chocolate lab “Hoots” which means Brown Bear in Tlingit. Then the car stopped running.
He reached out to Operation Rebuild Hope. They offered him a spot at Bryan’s Home straight away.
“He’s got a lot to be proud of. Dennis is a great guy,” said Case Manager Levahna Denichenko.
He appreciates the hand up.
“I’ve received a lot of help from a lot of people,” he said.
A registered member of the Tlingit Nation from Sitka, Alaska, Dennis credits his faith in people to his father who chose love over title.
“He was in line to be the chief, but he gave it all up to be with my mom. When he married outside the tribe his opportunity to be chief ended,” Dennis said.
When asked if he too is a romantic, Dennis grins, “Yeah, I guess so. I believe in loving people and it’s worked out in my own life.”
He’s been sober for 22 years and hasn’t smoked a cigarette in 17.
“I let people lead me by the hand,” he says in a methodical way which lets the listener know he’s going to say something important. “My way wasn’t working. There were people willing to help and I finally listened.”
So when Dennis got the money together to get his Durango towed to Samuel’s Automotive in Coos Bay, he had hopes they’d be able to fix it for a good price. He figured he and Hoots would be independent once more and looking for a place of their own.
But the rig was too far gone. Samuel’s said it wouldn’t make sense to fix it.
“I was disappointed but I try to be nice to everybody and trust everybody at first too. It’s a lot easier that way,” Dennis said.
And that perspective paid off.
The crew kept thinking about Dennis and wanted to help.
“We got a call from Samuel’s. They really wanted to help. We had this old Explorer and Samuel’s said they’d fix it up for free but it had to go to Dennis,” Denichenko tells the story excitedly. “We said terrific, that’s no problem.”
Denichenko describes Dennis as a self reliant, quiet kind of man.
“He rarely asks for help so when they offered to do this for him, we were delighted,” she said.
So Denichenko had the Explorer taken to Samuel’s and kept her secret until it was time.
“I kind of told a little lie and said we had to go the shop and deal with his old Durango,” she said.
Dennis had no idea.
“I figured I’d owe them money and I’d have to get my old car to the scrap heap. They’d already told me I’d need to have it towed away, so I was going there to deal with it,” he said.
So when he walked into the shop and saw a detailed and completely refurbished white Explorer with a big red bow on it, he had no idea it had anything to do with him. That’s when they told him the car was his - no questions asked and no money needed.
“I couldn’t believe it. I kept asking questions like it wasn’t real," he said. "Then they even gave me money, $396 dollars for the scrap money from my old car. A new car and money? It took me awhile to understand it. I’m used to everything going wrong at once. This was a nice change.”
So now he plans on taking his dog to the “forest and beaches. He loves to get out and run and now I can take him.”
And since things are working out pretty well right now for Dennis, he has another hope.
“I’d like to find a nice little one bedroom home for Hoots and me. We’re clean and quiet and I can pay the rent. Something around $1,200 a month would be perfect,” he said.
Denichenko vouches for him. “He’s responsible and independent. He’d be a great tenant in a little house, maybe with a small yard for Hoots. We hope he finds the right place. He really just needs a home.”
“It’s hard to find a house but there’s a lot of good people here. I think something can happen. I’m hopeful.” Dennis smiles and then goes quiet imagining his home and for just a minute everyone around him imagines it, too.
