SOUTH COAST ─ On the southern Oregon coast, the tight-knit veteran community is reeling from the loss of one of its members and will be mourning together this weekend.
“(Sgt) Matt Thomas served in the 101st Airborne … and if there was a veteran in need, he jumped in to help,” said Krsytal Hopper, a friend of Thomas and actively involved in many veteran organizations across Coos County.
Thomas made the news last year after helping a stranded veteran. Thomas was quoted at the time, saying, “I fix broken things… That’s what I do.”
And that is how Hopper described him.
“He was the guy everyone called when something broken because he could fix anything and everything,” she said. “He was very passionate with helping his veteran brothers and sisters. He knew that he struggled (with PTSD) and they did, too. It was all about helping each other get through another day.”
Thomas, from Coquille, served in the military for six years. According to Hopper, Thomas was a helicopter mechanic and completed two tours in Iraq and received four Army Commendation Medals, The Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal with a second star and an Air Assault Badge.
After returning home to Coos County, he became an active AmVet Post 10 member, past American Legion Post 34 member, and was also involved with the Eagles and the Oregon South Coast Patriot Guard Riders.
“…(He) did an enormous amount of work on the home at Operation Rebuild Hope,” Hopper added. “…He was a volunteer in the veteran support community.”
She said that Thomas passed away May 10.
Hopper said the public is welcome to attend his funeral alongside the veteran community this weekend. On Saturday, May 22, at 3:30 p.m., services will be held at Bible Baptist Church located at 1226 N. Dean Street in Coquille.
“The veteran community, his friends, were his family,” Hopper said. “We’ve chosen May 22 for its significance… One of his things is that he helped with preventing veteran suicide and 22 is the number of veterans who take their own life each day.”
The Oregon South Coast Patriot Guard Riders will ride from Coquille to Coos Bay in Thomas’ honor. The Bandon Honor Guard will be present, as well as some members from the U.S. Army.
“(Thomas) wanted to be cremated and put to sea 100 miles out,” Hopper said. “We’re requesting assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard but aren’t sure they can help, so may look to a local company to help bring his remains out to sea like he wanted.”
Rather than flowers, Thomas’ family is encouraging donations to AmVets Post 10 or to Southwestern Oregon Veteran’s Outreach to “help continue (Thomas’) legacy of support for his veteran brothers and sisters,” Hopper said.
Donations can be made to AmVets Post 10 at 1810 Ocean Boulevard SE in Coos Bay, or to SOVO at 1611 Virginia Avenue PO Box 406 in North Bend.
“This has caught a lot of people off guard,” Hopper said. “He will be very much missed all the time… I hope people … honor him by helping our veterans and taking care of our veterans and do what he did, which was give back.”
