COOS BAY — An accident caused traffic delays this morning on U.S. Highway 101.
The accident occurred on the Coalbank Slough bridge in Bunker Hill next to Fred Meyer.
According to Gabriel Fabrizio, public information officer with the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, it was a vehicle versus bicycle.
“Injuries appeared minor,” Fabrizio said, adding that one female was taken to Bay Area Hospital with minor injuries. “The lane was open pretty quickly after the female was transported.”
Oregon State Police arrived on scene first and helped the Coos County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation. One lane of traffic was closed during the investigation.
Because the accident happened during the morning commute time, traffic was backed up on both Highway 101 south of Coos Bay and the Coos River Highway in Eastside.