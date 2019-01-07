FLORENCE — On Saturday at approximately 1:28 p.m., Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a propane tank at One Stop Market on U.S. Highway 101 near milepost 192.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a maroon 1997 Ford Explorer, operated by Buzz Berry, 60, of Florence, was southbound on Highway 101 when the vehicle veered off the roadway and through a fence, trees, and shrubs before becoming airborne and crashing into the top of a commercial propane tank.
The propane tank was ruptured, causing Highway 101 to be shut down until the tank was empty. Surrounding residences and buildings were evacuated.
Berry was transported to Florence Peace Health Hospital for minor injuries.
OSP was assisted by Lane County Sheriff's Office, Suislaw Valley Fire Department, Western Lane Ambulance, and Oregon Department of Transportation.