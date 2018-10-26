COOS BAY -- Earlier this month a motor vehicle accident happened on Highway 101 near the North entrance to the city of Coos Bay damaging the city’ new entrance sign.
No one was injured in the accident. However, there was thousands of dollars worth of damage done to the welcome sign. One of two 10-foot signs at the entrance to the city of Coos Bay at the north and south, the sign was a project completed by the Coos Bay Downtown Urban Renewal District around six months ago.
“It’s definitely a disappointment, but we’re thankful he wasn’t injured,” City Manager Rodger Craddock said.
The collision damaged the sign, metal fence, concrete fence post, telephone pole, and landscaping. The original cost to create the entry streetscape was $59,000. In comparison, this accident caused almost the same cost in damages.
“The city is going to be making claims with the drivers insurance, who was fully insured,” Craddock said.
An itemized assessment of the damage shows around $23,175 in landscape repairs, $8,090 in sign replacement, $3,000 in installation labor, $1,500 for flagging, and $15,000 for power pole replacements. In total, repairs will cost $50,765.
The power pole that was damaged in the incident is not a claim the city will file, as the pole belongs to Pacific Power.
According to Craddock the driver of the vehicle was not impaired. The accident happened fairly early in the morning, and it’s thought the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel.