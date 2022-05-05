The city of Coos Bay made minor changes to a proposed vehicle-for-hire business that could make it possible for Coos Bay to adopt the ordinance that allows companies like Uber and Lyft to operate in the city.
Police Chief Chris Chapanar explained the changes to the city council during a work session last week, addressing the concerns voiced by owners of local taxi companies.
Chapanar told the council he took into account the concerns the taxi companies voices and compared the Coos Bay ordinance to one in Ashland.
“I think we’re really, really close to being somewhat of a uniform ordinance across the state,” Chapanar said. “I did make a few language changes in the ordinance draft you have.”
During a previous meeting, the owners of local taxi companies voiced concern over vehicle inspections and drug and alcohol testing for vehicle-for-hire businesses.
“There was some concerns abut pre-employment drug screenings and also having a vehicle inspected to make sure it could be safe,” Chapanar said. “We put that in the front under the business license. “
Chapanar said to get a business license, business owners would have to show a pre-employment drug screen and show vehicle inspection by a certified mechanic as part of getting a business license. In addition, the business owner would have to provide a background check or request to have the city police department do it with a charge. Would have to present documents before getting a business license.
Any business, whether a company or a driver, would have to maintain records from the business, and the city can do audits up to two times a year and review the records.
“The one thing we added to each of those sections, was if they had a person, a driver, who violated their drug policy and was suspended, that they make notification to the city of Coos Bay,” Chapanar said.
After presenting the changes, Chapanar told the council an ordinance could be brought to them at the May 17 council meeting.
During questioning by council, Chapanar said any mechanic shop in the city can do the inspection, and it would be up to a business or individual to get a drug test prior to applying for a business license.
The council agreed to the changes without much comment, and the ordinance will return for a public hearing and possible adoption May 17.
