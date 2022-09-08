After a generous family donation to the Laura Lee Blenz scholarship fund, Zonta is pleased to announce Geneva Varga as the second recipient of the Laura Lee Blenz/Coos Bay Area Zonta Engineering Scholarship. This scholarship is named after long time Zonta Member Laura Lee Blenz who passed away at 101 years of age in May 2020.
In the 1930s when Laura Lee was in high school, she would have liked to have become an engineer if such were possible when she was in school. This scholarship fund was established by a bequest from her family and other donations in her honor after her death. $2,175 is amount of this year’s award which is automatically renewable for up to four years as long as the student is in good standing (minimum 3.0 GPA/at least half time). The first recipient of this scholarship was awarded in 2021 to Payton Davidson, a Marshfield High School graduate and current student at George Fox University. Payton’s excellent grades will allow her to receive a second scholarship in 2022.
