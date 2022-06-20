Amongst the many new graduates this spring is Jeffrey Varga, a young man who has begun to make a name for himself as the collaborative pianist at Marshfield High School, accompanying soloists and choirs. It is a position he took on in the fall of 2021 while also dual-enrolled at Winter Lakes High School and Southwestern Oregon Community College. A recent inductee into the National Honor Society, he was also selected as one of three valedictorians for the graduating class of Winter Lakes. Varga will earn his high school diploma this month while also completing the requirements for the associates of arts Oregon transfer degree and a geographic information systems certificate.
Alongside his academic pursuits, Varga earned his Eagle Scout rank in October 2021. Working with the Coos History Museum, historian Steve Greif and numerous volunteers, he produced a series of short video documentaries featuring drone footage and historical archive photographs entitled Bay Area Short Films. The short films can be accessed by a physical map with embedded QR codes located in the museum lobby. Varga created the map himself using ArcMap GIS software. The films can also be accessed directly from the Coos History Museum's website. https://cooshistory.org/bay-
While his academic acumen is diverse, he is most passionate about classical piano studying under the tutelage of master teacher Lynne Kuhn. He completed the music theory program at Southwestern Oregon Community College. During the COVID quarantine, he it took upon himself to create a musical analysis of Frédéric Chopin’s Ballade No.4 in F minor which incorporated biographical anecdotes and musical excerpts from renowned pianists, including Gadjiev, Horowitz, and Rubinstein. The Poet at the Piano: Chopin’s Fourth Ballade, a collegiate level thesis, was undertaken purely for his own interest to honor his favorite composer.
Jeffrey recently participated in the Oregon Music Teachers Association Level X Sylla-bus, earning the accolades of successful evaluation with distinction. Syllabus is a comprehensive music curriculum that covers technique, music theory, sight reading, rhythm reading and repertoire. The ten levels of syllabus are graduated in difficulty and challenge students to achieve musical goals. After completion of a level, students are assessed by a master teacher who provides a helpful critique. Students who successfully complete Level X are invited to participate in the annual Oregon conference senior recital. Varga chose to perform Chopin’s Nocturne Op.55 No.1 for this occasion, where-upon he will receive his senior award and trophy for completing the highest level of the Syllabus program.
In the coming year, Varga plans to continue to advance his professional career, accompanying and teaching private piano lessons as he prepares to audition for music school. His primary goal is dual degrees in piano performance and music education; he may also pursue a degree in spatial data science.
