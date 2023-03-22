U.S. Representative Val Hoyle made her first visit to Coos Bay since being seated as the Fourth Congressional District representative last week.
Hoyle visited the Port of Coos Bay and spent time talking to students at Marshfield High School during her stop in the area. At Marshfield High School, Hoyle emphasized her support for a deepwater shipping facility at the port along with her long-time support of internships and apprenticeships.
