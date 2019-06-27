NORTH BEND — Once again the UTV Takeover has, as its name suggests, taken over Box Car Hill with thousands coming from all over to watch and participate in a weekend full of ATV and UTV events.
While most leave the events to the professionals and just come for a viewing, nearly anyone can participate in the various events from June 26-30 out on Box Car Hill, located on the Transpacific Highway north of the McCullough Bridge. Events run all day and entry to the takeover costs $25 for general admission.
A rider speeds up a hill Wednesday out of Box Car Hill campground during the UTV Takeover in North Bend.
A Utility Task Vehicle, also known as a side-by-side, is similar to an all-terrain vehicle but typically larger and uses a steering wheel and pedals rather than handlebars and can carry passengers.
Events include more extreme activities like barrel racing, drag strip racing, and a wheeliefest. However, there are plenty of events throughout the weekend for those who might prefer to just eat food, listen to music and watch the more adventurous types tear around the dunes.
The Sand Outlaw is a helmets-required event where two drivers face off and simultaneously barrel down two equal tracks, the distance of two football fields. The course contains several elevation changes, jumps, crossovers and hurdles. The competition is single elimination, with winners moving on to another round and losers staying back to watch. Like most larger events, the prize for the Sand Outlaws event is $100 and four raffle tickets, with second being $50 and two raffle tickets.
An vehicle sits Wednesday among vendor tents during the UTV takeover at Boxcar Hill Campground in North Bend.
Some of the less competitive events only net winners $40 and four raffle tickets or $20 and two raffle tickets. Events like the Blind Bandit adhere to this prize structure. The Blind Bandit event sees blindfolded drivers attempt to navigate through a tight obstacle course, while receiving only verbal instructions from the passenger.
Throughout the takeover, participants and spectators have the opportunity win and purchase raffle tickets. Those entered in the raffle have a chance to win up to $20,000 in prizes from various sponsors and vendors.