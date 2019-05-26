NORTH BEND — Little Theatre on the Bay hosted its third annual veteran’s tribute over Memorial Day weekend to honor veterans and active military members with a special “USO-style” show.
The annual tribute featured a variety of performances of popular jazz and patriotic songs from the 1940s and 1950s. Shockwave Dance Company, Doc Slyter and Trillium in Blue were among some of the show’s musical and dance performers.
A crowd takes in a Tribute To Our Veterans show Saturday at the Liberty Theater in North Bend.
“This is the third time we’ve done this show and each year it keeps getting bigger,” said director Josie Reid. “It’s been so much fun getting to perform these wonderful songs and let our veterans know that we’re thankful for their service.”
Veterans and active military members received free admission to the show and were recognized during a special performance of military anthems from each branch. The event also doubled as a benefit show for the Liberty Theatre’s restoration plans.
According to Reid, all proceeds from general admission sales will go toward upgrading the theater’s heating and cooling system as well as new set construction.
Trillium In Blue performs Saturday in the Tribute To Our Veterans show Saturday at the Liberty Theater in North Bend.
“We also received a donation of about a dozen commemorative Desert Storm belt buckles from a gentleman named Virgil Goodrich,” said Reid.
Anyone looking for more information on the belt buckles or interested in obtaining one is encouraged to call the Liberty Theatre’s office at 541-756-4336.