The US Coast Guard Auxiliary will conduct an eight-hour boating safety education course on Saturday, June 11, in Coos Bay. The course covers the basics of boating safety, required equipment, rules of the road and Oregon boating laws.
A test at the end of the course will qualify boaters for their Oregon Boater Education Card, under the Oregon Mandatory Boater Education Program. The Boater Education Card is required for all motorboat operators of all ages for boats over 10 horsepower. Additional provisions apply to youths.
The class is taught by certified US Coast Guard Auxiliary and Oregon State Marine Board instructors. The cost of the course and materials is $15. Pre-registration is required. To register for the class, call (541) 267-6152.
