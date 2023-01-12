911 dispatcher
Photo: Oregon Office of Emergency Management

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The Coos Bay Urban Renewal Agency recently voted unanimously to spend $250,000 to renovate and upgrade the 9-1-1 dispatch center at the Coos Bay Police Department.

Police Chief Chris Chapanar asked the URA, which is made up of city council members, to spend the money, saying the dispatch center has outgrown its space.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Are you keeping your New Year's resolutions?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments