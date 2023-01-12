The Coos Bay Urban Renewal Agency recently voted unanimously to spend $250,000 to renovate and upgrade the 9-1-1 dispatch center at the Coos Bay Police Department.
Police Chief Chris Chapanar asked the URA, which is made up of city council members, to spend the money, saying the dispatch center has outgrown its space.
He explained that before January 2021, the dispatch center handled emergency calls for Coos Bay, Coquille, the Coquille Indian Tribe and the Confederated Tribe of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians. At the time, the center had four consoles and 10 dispatchers.
Starting in January 2021, the Coos Bay dispatch center also began dispatching for the city of North Bend, which necessitated adding a fourth console and three additional dispatchers.
“This was done by utilizing the existing space but limited the accessibility throughout the center even more,” Chapanar said. “Though the additional console was needed to assist with the ability to provide emergency dispatch services, the center’s space is extremely limited and continues to be a concern for staff. A dispatcher’s job is high energy and stressful and involves the constant monitoring six computer screens and several surveillance monitors, all while conversing in a professional and calm manner with those who may be experiencing trauma and in need of assistance.”
Chapanar said during a 12-hour shift, dispatchers need the ability to move up and down while quickly maneuvering through different computer screens. The ability to comfortably move around is vital to doing the job right.
Chapanar said there is also a possibility the Coos Bay dispatch center could add additional agencies in the future, but even if it does not, the expansion was needed. He said the $250,000 from the URA would cover the construction costs as well as the expense for new furniture.
“This proposal would include all the needs,” Chapanar said. “It would also include all the furniture. It is our hope to get started immediately, as soon as March, and have it finished by summer, fall at the latest.”
City Manager Rodger Craddock said the last time there was an upgrade at the dispatch center, he was in the police department, and it was expanded to fit three consoles.
Councilor Drew Farmer, who missed a work session where the proposal was first discussed, asked Craddock why the city was using Urban Renewal funds for government projects.
“It’s not uncommon for Urban Renewal to use funds to fix up government buildings,” Craddock said. “We’ve used to fix up the art museum, the library, and this building (city hall) and couple of times.”
After the brief discussion, the URA voted to approve the funding.
