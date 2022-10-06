Turn in wings

Forest grouse and mountain quail hunters can place the wing and tail of harvested birds in these bright blue barrels.

 ODFW photo:

Successful Western Oregon forest grouse and mountain quail hunters are asked to donate a wing and tail of harvested birds for biological research.

Deposit wings and tails in bright blue collection barrels at major road junctions or highways in hunting areas, some ODFW offices, and popular rural markets. Barrels have paper bags to place one entire wing and whole tail (remove small rump feathers) and mark harvest date, county taken, and general location. Use one paper bag per wing/tail.

