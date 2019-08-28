COOS BAY — Construction is still underway in Coos Bay as the city continues with its plans to upgrade pump station 17 and install a new sanitary sewer force main.
Work to realign and reroute the existing sewer line from the Eastside began earlier this month when workers from Laskey-Clifton Corporation began horizontally drilling the new sewer pipeline downtown.
According to city officials, the line will travel north toward the Eastside boat ramp then west underneath the bay and into the new pump station on Birch Ave. and N. Front Street.
The creation of the new line will allow the city to increase its capacity for handling future developments downtown by removing the flows coming directly into the system from Eastside.
A portion of the force main is being drilled underneath the bay using a method known as horizontal directional drilling, which is a trenchless way to install the pipe underground. The process takes about a month to complete and is expected to be about 2,200 feet long, according to city’s website.
In June, the Coos Bay City Council approved entering a low-interest loan agreement with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality’s State Revolving Fund program to finance the entire project, which is estimated to costs about $3.6 million.
In addition to securing the loan, the city also took advantage of the state program’s sponsorship option which, according to DEQ’s website, was created to “encourage communities to pursue water restoration or protection projects by discounting the combined loan’s interest rate to as low as one percent.”
With that in mind, the city approved plans to convert the over 50-year-old parking lot on S. Fourth Street into a “green” parking lot, which would incorporate new infrastructure aimed at improving water quality as well as reducing flooding, using funds from the sponsorship option loan.
According to city documents, the last time the pump station downtown was upgraded, which confluences with the Bunkerhill Sanitary District force main near the former Georgia Pacific site, was in 1999.
The drilling downtown is expected to be completed by October.