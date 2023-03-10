The 2023 fair dates are July 25-29. There are a few changes to this year’s fair schedule. Tuesday, July 25, is free admission day for all, but the carnival will not be open. Carnival dates are Wednesday, July 26, through Saturday, July 29.
The Friday and Saturday rodeo will start one hour earlier at 6 p.m. and the concerts will follow the rodeo at 9 p.m. New to this year’s rodeo will be bronc riding, wild cow milking and a pig scramble. Headline concerts will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. The concert line up will be announced soon.
We want to thank The Ford Family Foundation, Al Peirce Foundation, Coquille Indian Tribe and Cow Creek Tribe for their grant awards that have helped pay for new bucking chutes, new arena light poles and the new 700 seat bleachers at the rodeo arena. We would also like to thank Myrtle Point Rotary for purchasing 30 new picnic tables.
Other projects that we are working on obtaining funding for are:
1. Covering the main arena, $1.7 million
2. New roofs for the two 4H horse barns, $50,000
3. Addition to the big 4H barn, $100,000
4. A new food pavilion, $340,000
5. New portable bleachers to seat 480, $62,000
6. New roping chute and striping chute, $10,000
If you would like to make a donation to one of these projects, please indicate which project you are contributing towards. Contact the County Fair office at 541-396-2200
Our new website should be up soon and I’ll give another update next month announcing the concert band lineup
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In