Coos County Fair

People watch the YOYO spin during the Coos County Fair in Myrtle Point.

 Ed Glazar, The World

The 2023 fair dates are July 25-29. There are a few changes to this year’s fair schedule. Tuesday, July 25, is free admission day for all, but the carnival will not be open. Carnival dates are Wednesday, July 26, through Saturday, July 29.

The Friday and Saturday rodeo will start one hour earlier at 6 p.m. and the concerts will follow the rodeo at 9 p.m. New to this year’s rodeo will be bronc riding, wild cow milking and a pig scramble. Headline concerts will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. The concert line up will be announced soon.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

What are your Spring Break plans?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments