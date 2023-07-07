Just a quick update of the progress at the Coos County Fairgrounds in preparation for this year’s fair. The new bleachers and bucking chutes in the main arena have been installed. New light poles were installed by Pacific Power volunteers. We’ve begun putting together new picnic tables donated by the Myrtle Point Rotary and a new roping chute has arrived.
There are a lot of events going on at the fairgrounds this summer with horse and livestock shows. Coming for the first time to the fairgrounds will be a Mexican Bull Riding event.
