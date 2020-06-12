COOS BAY — The names have been released of a mother and son who were rescued Thursday afternoon after slipping and falling off a ledge of a cliff at the Cape Arago State Park.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a 911 call at approximately 12:01 p.m. from Audrey T. Lee, 51, that her son, James Lee, 18, had fallen off a ledge at the end of Cape Arago Highway.
"The caller reported the James had fallen to the bottom of the cliff and appeared injured, while Audrey was hanging onto the cliff trying not to fall to the bottom as well,” read the press release.
Units with the Regional Technical Response team comprised of units from Charleston Fire Department, Coos Bay Fire Department, North Bend Fire Department and North Bay Fire Department responded for rope rescue, along with Oregon State Police, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Bay Cities Ambulance and Oregon State Parks. The United State Coast Guard sent two helicopters and other resources to assist with retrieving both individuals.
After a combined effort from all personnel on scene, Audrey was rescued and transported to the USCG Air Station to have her minor injuries evaluated, the release said. The second USCG helicopter was able to rescue James, who was suffering from multiple injuries and was taken by Bay Cities Ambulance to Bay Area Hospital to be treated.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is reminding visitors to the Oregon Coast that while it is a beautiful place to travel and adventure that it can be very dangerous. The Sheriff’s Office is advising people to “stay on open and marked trails” and “to be aware of your surroundings.”
“We encourage everyone to enjoy our beautiful coastline, safely.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In