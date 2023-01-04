Spring-run Chinook salmon.
Photo courtesy of Conrad Gowell, Native Fish Society.

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

For the first time since 2019, anglers will be able to harvest adult wild spring Chinook in the mainstem Umpqua River. North Umpqua bag limits will remain the same as 2022.

In 2023 the mainstem Umpqua River bag limit will be one adult wild spring Chinook per day, five per season (Feb. 1 – June 30). North Umpqua regulations will remain at one adult wild spring Chinook per day and ten per season. Anglers are reminded that the mainstem Umpqua seasonal bag limit is in aggregate with the North Umpqua.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Have you taken down your Christmas decorations?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments