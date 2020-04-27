HAUSER — According to the Oregon Department of Corrections, five additional adults in custody at Shutter Creek Correctional Institution have tested positive for the coronavirus.
On Monday the Oregon Department of Corrections website was updated to show that there have been 14 confirmed cases of coronavirus at Shutter Creek — 13 in adults in custody and one employee have tested positive. The Oregon Health Authority website confirms that there are 14 cases of coronavirus in Coos County.
On Friday, the total adults in custody that had tested positive was at eight. On Saturday morning an employee tested positive while later that day multiple positive tests came back showing adults in custody had tested positive.
According to the Department of Corrections this is the highest amount of cases to come from one correctional facility in the entire state.
The first eight positive cases were all from individuals who were in the same unit, C3.
“They’re obviously focused on that group (for future tests),” said Brian Leon, an epidemiologist with Coos Health and Wellness on Friday. “We have been advised of a potential strategy to look at a couple other populations just in case. But that sounded like it was very early in planning, so they hadn’t really nailed down all the particulars.”
Over the weekend, two adults in custody told The World that inmates from outside of the C3 unit had been placed in medical isolation because they were showing symptoms of coronavirus.
On Friday, the Oregon Department of Corrections confirmed that an additional dorm has been put in use to hold individuals who have been showing symptoms of the coronavirus.
“Medical isolation refers to confining a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 case. Ideally, to a single cell with solid walls and a solid door that closes, to prevent contact with others and to reduce the risk of transmission,” the Department of Corrections stated in a brief.
The Department of Corrections indicated last week that the amount of tests given to adults in custody was going to increase in the coming week. As of Friday, Coos Health and Wellness indicated that 18 adults in custody had been tested at Shutter Creek.
This article will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In