President (DParty)
Joseph R Biden: 5252 (69.84%)
Bernie Sanders: 1107 (14.72%)
Elizabeth Warren: 504 (6.70%)
Tulsi Gabbard: 269 (3.58%)
Write-in: 388 (5.16%)
Total: 7520 (100%)
President (RParty)
Donald J Trump: 7868 (96.26%)
Write-in: 306 (3.74%)
Total: 8174 (100%)
US Senator (DParty)
Jeff Merkley: 6595 (97.30%)
Write-in: 183 (2.7%)
Total: 6778 (100%)
US Senator (RParty)
Paul J Romero, Jr.: 2376 (32.03%)
Robert Schwartz: 1245 (16.78%)
Jo Rae Perkins: 3201 (43.15%)
John Verbeek: 532 (7.17%)
Write-in: 64 (0.86%)
Total: 7418 (100%)
US Representative, 4th District (DParty)
Peter DeFazio: 6189 (81.88%)
Doyle E Canning: 1248 (16.51%)
Write-in: 122 (1.61%)
Total: 7559 (100%)
US Representative, 4th District (RParty)
Alek Skarlatos: 6622 (87.96%)
Nelson Ijih: 833 (11.07%)
Write-in: 73 (0.97%)
Total: 7528 (100%)
Secretary of State (DParty)
Mark D Hass: 2620 (38.55%)
Jamie McLeod-Skinner: 1513 (22.26%)
Shemia Fagan: 2523 (37.12%)
Write-in: 140 (2.06%)
Total: 6796 (100.00%)
Secretary of State (RParty)
Kim Thatcher: 6114 (82.22%)
Dave W Stauffer: 1258 (16.92%)
Write-in: 64 (0.86%)
Total: 7436 (100.00%)
State Treasurer (DParty)
Tobias Read: 5489 (97.60%)
Write-in: 135 (2.40%)
Total: 5624 (100.00%)
State Treasurer (RParty)
Jeff Gudman: 6338 (98.89%)
Write-in: 71 (1.11%)
Total: 6409 (100.00%)
Attorney General (DParty)
Ellen Rosenblum: 5643 (97.92%)
Write-in: 120 (2.08%)
Total: 5763 (100.00%)
Attorney General (RParty)
Michael Cross: 5916 (95.54%)
Write-in: 276 (4.46%)
Total: 6192 (100.00%)
State Senator, 1st District (DParty)
Kat Stone: 1579 (68.92%)
Les Goodrich: 654 (28.55%)
Write-in: 58 (2.53%)
Total: 2291 (100%)
State Senator, 1st District (RParty)
Dallas Heard: 2971 (99.00%)
Write-in: 30 (1.00%)
Total: 3001 (100%)
State Senator, 5th District (DParty)
Melissa Cribbins: 3434 (96.11%)
Write-in: 139 (3.89%)
Total: 3573 (100%)
State Senator, 5th District (RParty)
Dick Anderson: 3,453 (98.15%)
Write-in: 65 (1.85%)
Total: 3518 (100%)
State Representative, 1st District (DParty)
Calla Felicity: 1815 (96.59%)
Write-in: 64 (3.41%)
Total: 1879 (100%)
State Representative, 1st District (RParty)
David Brock Smith: 3015 (99.21%)
Write-in: 24 (0.79%)
Total: 3039 (100%)
State Representative, 9th District (DParty)
Cal Mukumoto: 2547 (64.64%)
Mark Daily: 1312 (33.30%)
Write-in: 81 (2.06%)
Total: 3940 (100%)
State Representative, 9th District (RParty)
Boomer Wright: 3682 (98.77%)
Write-in: 46 (1.23%)
Total: 3728 (100%)
District Attorney, Coos County
R Paul Frasier: 13082 (96.88%)
Write-in: 422 (3.12%)
Total: 13504 (100%)
Coos County Commissioner, Position 1
Robert (Bob) Main: 7604 (40.01%)
Sam Schwarz: 3097 (16.30%)
Pam Lewis: 2575 (13.55%)
Katy Eymann: 5110 (26.89%)
Edward R Cordova: 551 (2.90%)
Write-in: 68 (0.36%)
Total: 19005 (100%)
Coos County Assessor
Steve Jansen: 13154 (98.90%)
Write-in: 146 (1.10%)
Total: 13300 (100%)
Coos County Surveyor
Michael L Dado: 13069 (99.19%)
Write-in: 107 (0.81%)
Total: 13176 (100%)
6-178 Coos County Local option tax to replace 911 radios
Yes: 12445 (62.09%)
No: 7598 (37.91%)
Total: 20043 (100%)
6-176 North Bend Charter Amend requiring vote for fees
Yes: 2674 (76.14%)
No: 838 (23.86%)
Total: 3512 (100%)
6-177 North Bend Public Safety Fee Reduction
Yes: 2057 (58.09%)
No: 1484 (41.91%)
Total: 3541 (100%)
