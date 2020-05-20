Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

President (DParty)

               Joseph R Biden: 5252 (69.84%)

               Bernie Sanders: 1107 (14.72%)

               Elizabeth Warren: 504 (6.70%)

               Tulsi Gabbard: 269 (3.58%)

               Write-in: 388 (5.16%)

               Total: 7520 (100%)

President (RParty)

               Donald J Trump: 7868 (96.26%)

               Write-in: 306 (3.74%)

               Total: 8174 (100%)

US Senator (DParty)

               Jeff Merkley: 6595 (97.30%)

               Write-in: 183 (2.7%)

               Total: 6778 (100%)

US Senator (RParty)

               Paul J Romero, Jr.: 2376 (32.03%)

               Robert Schwartz: 1245 (16.78%)

               Jo Rae Perkins: 3201 (43.15%)

               John Verbeek: 532 (7.17%)

               Write-in: 64 (0.86%)

               Total: 7418 (100%)

US Representative, 4th District (DParty)

               Peter DeFazio: 6189 (81.88%)

               Doyle E Canning: 1248 (16.51%)

               Write-in: 122 (1.61%)

               Total: 7559 (100%)

US Representative, 4th District (RParty)

                Alek Skarlatos: 6622 (87.96%)

                Nelson Ijih: 833 (11.07%)

                Write-in: 73 (0.97%)

                Total: 7528 (100%)

Secretary of State (DParty) 

                Mark D Hass: 2620 (38.55%)

                Jamie McLeod-Skinner: 1513 (22.26%)

                Shemia Fagan: 2523 (37.12%)

                Write-in: 140 (2.06%)

                Total: 6796 (100.00%)

Secretary of State (RParty) 

                Kim Thatcher: 6114 (82.22%)

                Dave W Stauffer: 1258 (16.92%)

                Write-in: 64 (0.86%)

                Total: 7436 (100.00%)

State Treasurer (DParty) 

                Tobias Read: 5489 (97.60%)

                Write-in: 135 (2.40%)

                Total: 5624 (100.00%)

State Treasurer (RParty) 

                Jeff Gudman: 6338 (98.89%)

                Write-in: 71 (1.11%)

                Total: 6409 (100.00%)

Attorney General (DParty)

                Ellen Rosenblum: 5643 (97.92%)

                Write-in: 120 (2.08%)

                Total: 5763 (100.00%)

Attorney General (RParty) 

                Michael Cross: 5916 (95.54%)

                Write-in: 276 (4.46%)

                Total: 6192 (100.00%)

State Senator, 1st District (DParty)

                Kat Stone: 1579 (68.92%)

                Les Goodrich: 654 (28.55%)

                Write-in: 58 (2.53%)

                Total: 2291 (100%)

State Senator, 1st District (RParty) 

                Dallas Heard: 2971 (99.00%)

                Write-in: 30 (1.00%)

                Total: 3001 (100%)

State Senator, 5th District (DParty)

                Melissa Cribbins: 3434 (96.11%)

                Write-in: 139 (3.89%)

                Total: 3573 (100%)

State Senator, 5th District (RParty) 

                Dick Anderson: 3,453 (98.15%)

                Write-in: 65 (1.85%)

                Total: 3518 (100%)

State Representative, 1st District (DParty)

                Calla Felicity: 1815 (96.59%)

                Write-in: 64 (3.41%)

                Total: 1879 (100%)

State Representative, 1st District (RParty)

                David Brock Smith: 3015 (99.21%)

                Write-in: 24 (0.79%)

                Total: 3039 (100%)

State Representative, 9th District (DParty)

                Cal Mukumoto: 2547 (64.64%)

                Mark Daily: 1312 (33.30%)

                Write-in: 81 (2.06%)

                Total: 3940 (100%)

State Representative, 9th District (RParty)

                Boomer Wright: 3682 (98.77%)

                Write-in: 46 (1.23%)

                Total: 3728 (100%)

District Attorney, Coos County

               R Paul Frasier: 13082 (96.88%)

               Write-in: 422 (3.12%)

               Total: 13504 (100%)

Coos County Commissioner, Position 1

               Robert (Bob) Main: 7604 (40.01%)

               Sam Schwarz: 3097 (16.30%)

               Pam Lewis: 2575 (13.55%)

               Katy Eymann: 5110 (26.89%)

               Edward R Cordova: 551 (2.90%)

               Write-in: 68 (0.36%)

               Total: 19005 (100%)

Coos County Assessor

               Steve Jansen: 13154 (98.90%)

               Write-in: 146 (1.10%)

               Total: 13300 (100%)

Coos County Surveyor

               Michael L Dado: 13069 (99.19%)

               Write-in: 107 (0.81%)

               Total: 13176 (100%)

6-178 Coos County Local option tax to replace 911 radios

               Yes: 12445 (62.09%)

               No: 7598 (37.91%)

               Total: 20043 (100%)

6-176 North Bend Charter Amend requiring vote for fees

               Yes: 2674 (76.14%)

               No: 838 (23.86%)

               Total: 3512 (100%)

6-177 North Bend Public Safety Fee Reduction

               Yes: 2057 (58.09%)

               No: 1484 (41.91%)

               Total: 3541 (100%)

