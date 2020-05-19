COOS COUNTY — Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins, who is running as the Democratic nominee for State Senator, 5th District, will run against Republican Dick Anderson for the seat in the November General Election.
District 5 of the Oregon State Senate comprises all of Lincoln County on the central Oregon Coast, as well as parts of Tillamook, Yamhill, Polk, Lane, Douglas and Coos counties.
Both Cribbins and Anderson were unopposed in their parties, with Cribbins receving 3434 votes and Anderson receiving 3453 votes, according to preliminary unofficial results from the Coos County Elections Office.
State Sen. Arnie Roblan, D-Coos Bay, who has served as an Oregon state senator representing the 5th District since 2013, did not seek re-election.
"Tonight is an important landmark in our campaign and we would not have reached this moment without you," Cribbins wrote on her Facebook campaign page Tuesday night.
"Looking forward, your support will be more important than ever. I firmly believe this campaign is about community," Cribbins wrote. "I have been shaped by the values deeply rooted in the Oregon coast and the hard working people of our state. I’ve witnessed the fierce strength and tenacity of rural and coastal Oregon, and want to harness the values I’ve learned from our community, to fight for our community in Salem. I’m running for office because I believe that no community should be left behind and no voice should be silenced. The issues that lie ahead of us are serious, and we need a leader who will stand up for coastal and rural Oregon."
Anderson, who currently serves as mayor of Lincoln City, hopes to "bring balance to a Senate chamber that has tilted far to the left in recent legislative sessions," Anderson wrote in a previous statement.
"A victory ... would end the 18-12 super majority currently held by Senate Democrats, providing increased influence for Republicans in the Oregon Senate," Anderson wrote. “... The Oregon Coast remains challenged by lagging economic growth. The coast needs a senator that recognizes the differences in Oregon and is willing to fight on our behalf.”
District 9 of the Oregon House of Representatives and includes portions of Coos, Douglas, Lane and Lincoln counties.
State Representative 9th District will see Democrat Cal Mukumoto run against Republican Boomer Wright in the November election. Mukumoto received 2547 votes (64.64%) over opponent Mark Daily, who received 1312 votes (33.30%). Wright ran unopposed as the Republican candidate and received 3682 votes (98.77%).
State Rep. Caddy McKeown, D-Coos Bay, who has been a member of the Oregon House of Representatives representing the 9th District since 2013, did not seek re-election.
District 1 of the Oregon State Senate comprises all of Curry County, as well as southern Coos County, southern Douglas County, western Josephine County, and the northwesternmost part of Jackson County.
State Senator 1st District will see Democrat Kat Stone running against Republican incumbent Dallas Heard. Stone received 1579 votes (69.92%) over opponent Les Goodrich, who received 654 votes (28.55%). Heard, who received 2971 votes (99.00%) ran unopposed as the Republican candidate.
District 1 of the Oregon House of Representatives includes all of Curry County and portions of Coos, Douglas and Josephine counties.
State Representative 1st District will see incumbent David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford, on the November ballot for the Republican party. Brock Smith has been a member of the Oregon House of Representatives, representing the 1st District, since 2017. Brock Smith ran unopposed as the Republican candidate and received 3015 votes (99.21%).
Brock Smith will run against Democrat Calla Felicity, who received 1815 votes (96.59%). Felicity ran unopposed as the Democratic nominee.
