For the second time in four days, a woman was found murdered near Coos Bay.
District Attorney R. Paul Frasier reported at 8:33 a.m., a 9-1-1 caller reported a woman was "down" outside a residence in the 92600 block of Cape Arago Highway, just outside the Coos Bay city limits.
Law enforcement and medical personnel responded to the scene, and found 34-year-old Amber Townsend of Coos Bay lying adjacent to the highway.
According to Frasier, Townsend had been shot multiple times with what appears to be a shotgun. She was transported to Bay Area Hospital, where she was declared dead.
Frasier said law enforcement believe Townsend was walking on Cape Arago Highway, heading toward Charleston, when she was shot.
Frasier said law enforcement has little information about the person or persons who killed Townsend. Frasier said officers do not know how the assailant(s) were getting around and which way they may have been traveling.
Frasier said law enforcement need the help of the public to help determine who may have shot Townsend.
"We are requesting that anyone who was traveling on Cape Arago Highway between the Sunset Market and the American Market (formerly known as the Lighthouse Market) between the hours of 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. today to contact the Coos County Sheriff’s Office," Frasier said. "We are especially interested in speaking with persons driving in the area at the above times who have video camera footage showing their drive through the area. Even if you do not think you saw anything, we still would like to speak with you."
According to a public record's search, Townsend has been in Coos Bay since 2018. She previously lived in Kentucky, where most of her family remains.
In 2019, Townsend was arrested and charged with menacing and unlawful use of a weapon after an incident where she allegedly pulled a knife on her boyfriend while they were walking on Cape Arago Highway, near where Townsend was shot Saturday.
It appears those charges were later dismissed. No other criminal activity appears on Townsend's public records.
Frasier said after Townsend was located, the Coos County Major Crime Team was activated with the Coos County Sheriff’s Office as the lead agency. Officers from the sheriff’s office, Coos Bay Police, Oregon State Police, Confederated Tribal Police, Oregon State Police, SCINT, Bandon Police Department, the Medical Examiner’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office are actively working the case at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Coos County Sheriff’s Office at 541-396-7800.
