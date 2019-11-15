MILLINGTON — A two car motor vehicle accident shut down part of U.S. Highway 101 at milepost 241 near Johnson Rock Products on Friday.
The scene of the accident has been cleared and ODOT has re-opened the closed lane. The accident is still under investigation.
An initial assessment of the accident showed that a blue Volvo lost control when making a turn onto the highway when it was struck by a white SUV.
According to Captain Gabe Fabrizio with the Coos County Sheriff's Office, both drivers were transported to the hospital, and he is unaware if there were any other passengers in the vehicles.
You have free articles remaining.
One of the drivers has been flown to Portland with critical injuries according to Oregon State Police.
“They had to use the Jaws of Life on the Volvo to get it open. It was struck on the passenger side,” Fabrizio said.
First responders included Millington, Sumner and Green Acres Fire Districts, OSP, Coos County Sheriff's Office, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.