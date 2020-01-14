UPDATE: The three fishermen have been found alive. Local fire department has rescued all three fishermen from inside the fishing vessel Pacific Miner. All three are reported to be okay.
NORTH BEND — A Coast Guard aircrew and two boat crews are searching for three fishermen near the entrance to Coos Bay after finding a capsized vessel Tuesday evening on the jetty tips.
The capsized vessel is the 38-foot fishing vessel Pacific Miner, which reportedly had three men aboard when it capsized.
A Coast Guard Sector North Bend MH-65 Dolphin aircrew, flying on a routine training flight, spotted the capsized fishing vessel and immediately reported it to the Sector North Bend Command Center, according to a press release from the U.S. Coast Guard 13th District PA Detachment Astoria.
Shortly after receiving the report, the Coast Guard received an electronic position indicating radio beacon transmission that was automatically activated when the EPIRB was submerged in water. The EPIRB was registered to the fishing vessel Pacific Miner.
Two 47-foot motor life boat crews from Coast Guard Station Coos Bay have been launched to assist in search efforts.
The Pacific Miner reportedly has approximately 300 crab on board.
The Coos Bay bar is currently restricted to recreational vessels 40-feet and below. The reported conditions include 8- to 12-foot breaking waves with low winds. There is four miles of visibility.
The owner of the vessel has been notified of the incident.
This story will be updated as more information is released.