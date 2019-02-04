HAUSER — A fatal accident led to two deaths and two serious injuries on Monday.
According to a press release from Oregon State Police, troopers and other emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle, two-person fatal on U.S. Highway 101 near milepost 231.
The accident happened around 9:40 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 4 and the preliminary investigation showed that the roadway was slushy during a snowstorm.
A 1999 Ford F150, driven by Jesse Praus, 36, from North Bend, was northbound in the fast lane when he lost control and crossed the centerline.
Praus struck a southbound 2015 Ford CMAX, driven by Susan Dixon, 58, from North Bend.
Riding with Praus was a 10-year-old and a 7-year-old.
Both Dixon and the 10-year-old were pronounced deceased at the scene.
“Praus and a 7-year-old passenger were transported to Bay Area Hospital with serious injuries,” the release said.
Both children are students at North Bay Elementary, one in 1st grade and one in 5th.
“Due to the road conditions at the time of the crash, speed is being considered as a contributing factor,” the release said.
In response to OSP’s release of this information, the North Bend School District announced that its school community and family are “profoundly saddened by the tragic loss of a 5th grade student at North Bay Elementary and an educator that was employed by South Coast Education District and worked in our schools as a Speech Language Pathologist.”
Earlier that day, the district was the first to notify the public that there had been an accident.
“We are profoundly saddened by a tragic incident that occurred this morning on Coastal Hwy 101,” the district's first release said. “Our first concern is for our students and their well-being. The incident is currently under investigation.”
At North Bay Elementary, Principal Bruce Martin made the announcement about the accident and resulting injuries to students and the crisis response team was activated.
“Students will be in their classroom involved in normal classroom activities,” the release said. “The response team will be available to speak with students and teachers who need additional support.”
The crisis response team and South Coast ESD will also be available for students throughout the rest of the week.
In an interview with The World, the district’s Communication Specialist Brad Bixler added that some parents decided to bring their children home for the day.
The Oregon State Police received assisted by the Hauser Fire Department, North Bay Fire Department, Bay Cities Ambulance, Coos County Sheriff's, North Bend Police Department and Coos County District Attorney's Office.