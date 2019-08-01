COOS COUNTY — Two people were hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on state Highway 42 near milepost 5.
In an attempt to avoid hitting a stopped car waiting to make a turn, 44-year-old Jeremy Barklow, of Coquille, who was traveling eastbound on Highway 42 swerved his vehicle and lost control.
The vehicle, a red Dodge Ram, left the roadway and rolled over approximately one time before resting on the driver’s side, said a report by Oregon State Police.
Barklow and a passenger inside the car were both transported by ambulance to Coquille Valley Hospital with minor injuries.
Evidence collected from the scene in combination with statements from the driver and a nearby witness confirmed Barklow overcorrected his vehicle and lost control.