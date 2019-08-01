{{featured_button_text}}
Rollover Crash

Multiple agencies respond Tuesday afternoon to a rollover crash along state Highway 42 east of Coquille. The crash, which is still under investigation, left a pickup in a ditch below the south side of the highway.

 Ed Glazar, The World

COOS COUNTY — Two people were hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on state Highway 42 near milepost 5.

In an attempt to avoid hitting a stopped car waiting to make a turn, 44-year-old Jeremy Barklow, of Coquille, who was traveling eastbound on Highway 42 swerved his vehicle and lost control.

The vehicle, a red Dodge Ram, left the roadway and rolled over approximately one time before resting on the driver’s side, said a report by Oregon State Police.

Barklow and a passenger inside the car were both transported by ambulance to Coquille Valley Hospital with minor injuries.  

Evidence collected from the scene in combination with statements from the driver and a nearby witness confirmed Barklow overcorrected his vehicle and lost control.

Reporter Amanda Linares can be reached at 541-266-2039 or by email at amanda.linares@theworldlink.com.

