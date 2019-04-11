BANDON — Three people were taken by ambulance to the hospital after a 50-foot section of the roadway collapsed and two cars went into an approximately 10-foot hole it created on State Highway 42S Wednesday night.
According to Capt. Gabriel Fabrizio with the Coos County Sheriff's Office, a call came at 9:53 p.m. Wednesday about three cars involved in accidents due to the damage on the highway. Two vehicles - one a passenger car with two occupants and one an SUV, went into the hole, while a third vehicle went into a nearby ditch to avoid the hole.
A woman in one of the vehicles, identified by her son Jack Ford as Susan Ford who lives off Fat Elk Road off Highway 42S, was taken by Bay Cities Ambulance to Bay Area Hospital and treated for a broken sternum and several fractured ribs. She is doing all right, but is still in the hospital and in a lot of pain, her son reported.
Jack Ford said his mother was driving the first vehicle that came upon the hole and her vehicle somehow made it around or over the hole and landed in a ditch on the side of the highway. Her driver's side airbags deployed, she turned on her hazard lights but then saw the other vehicles go into the hole. She did not have any passengers in her car, he said.
"I'm thankful her car did not end up in the bottom of this hole with the other vehicles on top of hers," Jack Ford said. "She somehow made it over it and her car was facing west. She was on her way home heading east toward Coquille."
A man driving the SUV declined medical treatment, Fabrizio said. He did not have the names of those involved in the accident.
Tim Hunter of Port Orford posted on social media that his son Tommy of Coquille was driving the first car in the hole and another car landed on his after he exited the vehicle.
"He's a little banged up, but otherwise OK," Tim Hunter posted.
All the vehicles were traveling eastbound, Fabrizio said.
The washout occurred at milepost 5.4 near a culvert that was blocked, resulting in water pooling on the uphill side of the road. Heavy rains have washed a large amount of debris through creeks and culverts in recent weeks.
Bandon Fire Chief Lanny Boston said Fire Department personnel responded to the scene Wednesday night, along with the Coos County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police and Bay Cities Ambulance. The Oregon Department of Transportation also responded and closed the highway. Mast Bros. out of Reedsport towed the vehicles out of the hole.
Boston said the hole created by the washout is significant.
"There is absolutely no pavement on the east side of the highway and the west side has pavement, but no dirt under it. I didn't even want to walk on it," Boston said.
There is no official word yet on the names of those involved in the accident or their condition, but Boston said he was told there were no critical injuries.
Oregon 42S will remain closed likely into next week. ODOT advises motorists traveling between Bandon and Coquille to use U.S. Highway 101 and Oregon 42.
For more information about the condition of the highway, contact Dan Latham with ODOT at 541-957-3601 or Dan.Latham@odot.state.or.us.