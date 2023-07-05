Three people were injured after gunfire broke out at a home on the outskirts of Coos Bay last week.
Sgt. Adam Slater with the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said none of the injuries appear to be life threatening and law enforcement it still working to understand the confusing scene.
Slater reported the sheriff’s office received a 9-1-1 call just after 1 p.m. Monday, June 26, to report gunshots fired at a residence in the 90000 block of Travis Lane in the old Barview area of Coos Bay.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they found three people with gunshot wounds and immediately activated the Coos County Major Crimes Team. The team is comprised of law enforcement representatives of the sheriff’s office, all police departments in the county, the state police and the district attorney’s office.
After interviewing witnesses and investigating the scene, Slater said law enforcement learned three men went to the home on Travis Lane for reasons that are still unknown. The men, identified as Lane L. Klink, 55, Jeffrey S. Clement, 55, and Robert L. Peters, 45, got into a verbal argument with the residents of the home. The residents were identified as Heather Dewalt, 35, and Nathan McNeill, 38.
During the verbal altercation, the argument turned violent as both Dewalt and Klink fired weapons. When the shots ended Klink, Dewalt and McNeill were all injured. The three people were taken by ambulance to Bay Area Hospital.
At last report, McNeill was still in Bay Area Hospital in fair condition while Dewalt and Klink were transported to River Bend Hospital for surgery to repair broken bones from the incident.
Slater said there are still a lot of questions about what happened and why, saying “the number of rounds fired, who shot who, the reasons behind the altercation, and the suspect determination are still under investigation.”
After the shooting investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence on Travis Lane. During the search, investigators located a pipe bomb and immediately left the house to wait for the Oregon State Police Bomb Squad. The bomb squad disposed of the ordinance, and investigators were able to go back into the home Tuesday.
As of press time, no charges have been filed in the incident as the investigation continues.
