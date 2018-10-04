COOS COUNTY — The search for Coos County resident Dr. Richard Ellerby is winding down for the day, with no trace of him being found.
No definitive evidence of the whereabouts of Ellerby has been located. Waterways and surrounding rough terrain have been searched and will be continued to be searched tomorrow.
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies along West Catching Slough Road during a search Wednesday for a missing 78-year-old man with a history of …
The Sheriff’s Office received unverified information that he may have tried traveling outside of Coos County toward the Portland Metro area.
Ground searching will continue tomorrow with the assistance of regional search and rescue team members and assets.
Ellerby worked as an oncologist in Coos County for several years at North Bend Medical Center.
He received his medical degree from Oregon Health and Science University in 1966. For several years he served on the OHSU Alumni Association Executive Council, and was president of that council at one time.
**********
Searches continue this morning for 78-year-old Richard Ellerby, who went missing Tuesday. Coos County Search and Rescue has asked for assistance from the group California Oregon Search and Rescue.
“We’re back out this morning. There is a multi-agency call for COSAR. We have member from Curry County, Josephine County, and Douglas County Search and Rescue teams,” Coos County Sherriff’s deputy Brian Valencia said.
Valencia mentioned that today search parties will be using drone technology to search for Ellerby, a longtime doctor in the area. Coos County’s dive team has also been called in to search nearby ponds.
“We will be working through the day again till dark,” Valencia said.
For updates on this story visit theworldlink.com.
*************
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for 78-year-old Richard Ellerby, who went missing Tuesday afternoon.
Around 3:30 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office received a call that an elderly man with a reported history of dementia and cancer went missing from his home in the West Catching area of Coos County.
Ellerby was last seen at his residence at around 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 2. A jogger reported seeing him near his home around 9:30 a.m. with a notepad in his hand.
He was seen wearing a black Nike top with a bright green, three-quarter zipper, black trousers and gray loafers.
The Sheriff’s Office began searching the area after Ellerby was reported missing and within an hour had the Coos County Search and Rescue unit developing search plans.
A patrol boat with the Coos County Sheriff’s Office launched to investigate the Catching Slough waterway by 5:13 p.m. This search did not turn up any evidence on Ellerby. By 7:04 p.m. a SAR K9 team was deployed. Searches continued until darkness fell, but no evidence of his location was found.
The search continued for Ellerby through Wednesday and will resume again on Thursday.
The all-volunteer Search and Rescue Unit is composed of ground searchers and search tracking K9 teams. The U.S. Coast Guard has also been providing support with helicopter searches.
For updates on this story visit theworldlink.com.