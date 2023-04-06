Update posted at 2:00 p.m. April 6
The Oregon House has passed Oregon CHIPS (Senate Bill 4) with bipartisan support.
Oregon CHIPS strategically invests $210 million to bolster Oregon’s semiconductor industry. Having already passed the Senate, Senate Bill 4 now heads to the Governor’s desk for signature.
The vote comes a day after U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo praised Oregon’s work on Oregon CHIPS at a roundtable visit with U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici (D- OR), Governor Tina Kotek, State Representative Janelle Bynum (D- Clackamas), Senator Janeen Sollman (D- Hillsboro), and tech industry executives.
As reported by Oregon Public Broadcasting, Secretary Raimondo described Oregon’s work on Oregon CHIPS as “exceptional.”
“Not every state has a state CHIPS Act, which includes very smart investments, like worker training, site selection and investments in companies,” Raimondo saiod. “Not every state has world class community colleges that are already working with the industry.”
“Oregon CHIPS is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to solidify our status as a global leader in semiconductor production and advanced manufacturing,” Rep. Janelle Bynum (D- Clackamas) said.
A report last year by the Oregon Semiconductor Competitiveness Task Force referred to Oregon as “home to one of the world’s leading clusters of semiconductor makers.” Oregon is home to about 15% of the semiconductor workforce in the United States.
Leverage Federal Investments: Oregon CHIPS investments include $190 million to support applications by Oregon businesses as they compete for Oregon’s share of $52 billion of federal investments made available through the CHIPS and Science Act.
“Oregon CHIPs will be a historic accomplishment when it comes to keeping Oregon’s economy stable and competitive in the 21st century,” said Rep. David Gomberg (D-Lincoln and Western Benton & Lane Counties) said.
Land Readiness: Oregon CHIPS invests $10 million to support local communities as they work to prepare sites for industrial development related to the semiconductor industry.
During a series of public hearings at the beginning of the legislative session, the Joint Committee on Semiconductors heard from representatives of cities across Oregon who said they had identified lands with good potential for manufacturing development and needed help in getting that land shovel-ready.
“By growing the semiconductor industry, we are expanding the middle class and providing living-wage jobs to thousands of Oregonians,” Rep. Nathan Sosa (D-Hillsboro) said.
Research and Development: Oregon CHIPS invests $10 million to help public universities to leverage federal research grants. This investment in the existing University Innovation Research Fund is aimed at bolstering the competitive advantage of Oregon proposals in the federal application process by demonstrating state commitment to projects related to economic development.
"The passage of Oregon CHIPS will boost prosperity in our state and make our nation safer," Rep. Kim Wallan (R- Medford) said. "Oregon is the number three producer of semiconductors in the world and the number one developer of new technology in this industry. It is vital to our economic and national security that we do everything we can to secure Oregon’s position as a global leader in advanced manufacturing. I am thrilled to see this act pass out of the legislature, and look forward to seeing it signed into law."
Oregon is among the first states in the nation to advance legislation to seize on the competitive dollars made available by the federal CHIPS and Science Act.
The bill passed with 44 ayes and 10 nays. Senate Bill 4 now heads to the Governor’s desk for signature.
Previous coverage posted March 28
The Oregon Legislature's Joint Committee on Semiconductors has passed on a bipartisan vote the OR CHIPS Bill (Senate Bill 4).
The bill is the Oregon Legislature’s first step toward securing the future of Oregon’s semiconductor economy.
The bill is designed to empower Oregon businesses to apply for a share of $52 billion in federal money from the CHIPS and Science Act. This money represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to solidify Oregon’s place as a global leader in semiconductor development and manufacturing.
“This is a crucial first step towards securing Oregon’s semiconductor future. This legislation will create good-paying, long-term jobs in every corner of our state, keep Oregon’s economy stable and competitive in the 21st Century, and protect America’s critical semiconductor supply chain,” Sen. Janeen Sollman (D-Hillsboro) said.
The bill allocates $190 million to the Oregon CHIPS Fund to be distributed via grants and loans for:
- Development and acquisition of a site for semiconductor manufacturing
- Semiconductor research and development
- Workforce development, including internships and apprenticeships
An additional $10 million is dedicated to the newly established Industrial Lands Loan Fund for financial assistance to local governments to prepare sites for semiconductor industrial development. The University Innovation Research Fund will also receive $10 million for public universities to leverage federal research grants.
“Oregon is a world class hub for semiconductors, and with SB 4, we are making our first move to draw in federal CHIPS Dollars and solidify Oregon’s status,”Rep. Janelle Bynum (D-Clackamas) said. “I am so proud of the work of this committee.”
The bill requires that projects funded by OR CHIPS commit to creating permanent, full-time jobs and have a net positive impact on local and state revenues.
Semiconductor research and manufacturing jobs are well-paying, stable careers that often do not require four-year degrees. An estimated 26,000 jobs would be created by a new semiconductor manufacturing facility in Oregon and could generate billions in state GDP.
“This is a great first step, but phase two begins now. Oregon has work left to do to attract business and invest in our future shared prosperity,” said Rep. Kim Wallan (R-Medford) said. “I look forward to continuing to work with this powerhouse committee.”
“OR CHIPS is a game changer for Oregon," Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber (D-Beaverton and Southwest Portland) said. "It will open up billions in funding for local businesses and innovators, create thousands of family-wage jobs, and put Oregon families in every corner of this state on the path to prosperity. “There is still more work to be done, but I applaud the urgency and effectiveness of this committee in passing such a consequential piece of legislation this early in session.”
The bill also establishes a balanced land use solution that respects Oregon’s 50-year-old land use system while allowing flexibility so the state can attract multibillion-dollar manufacturing centers. Under Senate Bill 4, the governor will have the authority to site a maximum of eight new areas outside of current urban growth boundaries.
The authority to issue an executive order is limited by clear guardrails within the bill.
Before issuing an executive order, the governor must:
- Conduct one public meeting near the site,
- Accept public comments for at least 20 days following the public meeting, and
- Determine that there is not an existing site within the urban growth boundary that meets the project’s needs.
Any land brought into the urban growth boundary must be used for semiconductor manufacturing purposes. If a project does not receive federal money through the federal CHIPS Act, the governor can then remove the land from the urban growth boundary.
Any legal challenges must be initiated within 60 days and will be directed to the Oregon Supreme Court to ensure due process is respected and Oregon does not miss out on any manufacturing opportunities due to a protracted legal process.
Senate Bill 4 now moves to the Joint Ways and Means Committee for consideration.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In