WALDPORT — State officials announced it was decided to euthenize a 20-foot juvenile humpback whale that washed ashore near Waldport.
On Thursday morning, contractors with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration arrived to evaluate the whale's health and assess how to proceed; Bruce Mate, director of the Marine Mammal Institute at OSU's Hatfield Marine Science Center, said it was determined the animal was too young to survive on its own and that the humane action was euthanasia.
On Wednesday, an Oregon Parks and Recreation Department press release revealed that a team organized by the Oregon State University-based Oregon Marine Mammal Stranding Network responded to the initial report, coordinating an all-day effort to relieve the animal’s stress while waiting high tide.
Students, volunteers and staff with the OMMSN, Oregon Coast Aquarium, OSU Marine Mammal Institute, and OSU Hatfield Marine Science Center spent Wednesday providing comfort and care by digging out around the beached whale while keeping it wet. Oregon State Park beach rangers provided support. During the Wednesday high tide, the whale managed to swim free briefly before getting stranded again. Members of the team stayed on site most of the night.
Stranded marine mammal should be reported to 541-270-6830. Marine mammals, including carcasses, are protected by federal law and must be left untouched and given 150 feet of space in all directions.