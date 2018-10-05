COOS COUNTY — The search for Dr. Richard Ellerby has entered its fourth day.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office has been looking for Ellerby since the morning of Oct. 2 near his residence on West Catching Road in Coos Bay.
The search continues to focus on the area surrounding the residence and the neighborhood. The Sheriff’s Office says there are indications that Ellerby may have left the area to visit someone in the Portland area, but no solid evidence supports this indication.
Today the Curry County Sherriff’s Office was able to assist search parties.
No definitive evidence of the whereabouts of Ellerby has been located. Waterways and surrounding rough terrain have been searched and will be continued to be searched.
The Sheriff’s Office received unverified information that he may have tried traveling outside of Coos County toward the Portland Metro area.
Ground searches will continue tomorrow with the assistance of regional search and rescue team members and assets.
Ellerby worked as an oncologist in Coos County for several years at North Bend Medical Center.
He received his medical degree from Oregon Health and Science University in 1966. For several years he served on the OHSU Alumni Association Executive Council, and was president of that council at one time.
As The World previously reported, Coos County Search and Rescue has asked for assistance from the group California Oregon Search and Rescue.
“We’re back out this morning. There is a multi-agency call for COSAR. We have member from Curry County, Josephine County, and Douglas County Search and Rescue teams,” Coos County Sherriff’s Deputy Brian Valencia said.
Valencia mentioned that on Thursday, Oct. 4, search parties will be using drone technology to search for Ellerby, a longtime doctor in the area. Coos County’s dive team has also been called in to search nearby ponds.
“We will be working through the day again till dark,” Valencia said.
Ellerby was first reported missing around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 2. As The World previously reported, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office received a call that an elderly man with a history of dementia and cancer went missing from his home in the West Catching area of Coos County.
Ellerby was last seen at his residence at around 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 2. A jogger saw him near his home around 9:30 a.m. with a notepad in his hand.
He was last seen wearing a black Nike top with a bright green, three-quarter zipper, black trousers and gray loafers.
A patrol boat with the Coos County Sheriff’s Office was initially launched to investigate the Catching Slough waterway by 5:13 p.m. This search did not turn up any evidence on Ellerby. By 7:04 p.m., a SAR K9 team was deployed. Searches continued until darkness fell on Tuesday, but no evidence of his location was found.
The all-volunteer Search and Rescue Unit is composed of ground searchers and search tracking K9 teams. The U.S. Coast Guard has also been providing support with helicopter searches.
If you see Ellerby the Coos County Sheriffs Office asks you to call 541-396-2106.
