COOS BAY — A woman is uninjured after a report came in she jumped into the Isthmus Slough early Monday morning in Coos Bay.
According to a press release by the Coos County Sherriff’s Office, its dispatch center received a call at 10:04 a.m. of a woman sitting on the railing of the Isthmus Slough Bridge.
The report came from an off-duty Bandon police officer who said he witnessed the woman on the bridge and when he returned to check on her she had jumped into the water.
“The female was noted to be conscious and breathing and appeared unharmed by the fall as she clung to a plyon,” said the press release.
North Bend firefighters assisted deputies Monday as they deployed the department’s water rescue boat to recover the woman which occurred at approximately 10:33 a.m.
The Millington Fire Department, the Coos Bay Police Department and Oregon State Police were also on scene to assist. The woman was taken to the hospital via Bay Cities Ambulance with no visible injuries.
“When questioned about her motive, she stated, ‘it was better than being on fire,’” said the press release. “The female was transported to Bay Area Hospital. No criminal charges will be pursued.”