COOS COUNTY — Most local school districts shut down today as bad weather hit the South Coast once again, dropping one to two inches of snow according to Coos County Emergency Manager Michael Murphy.
“I did not get any amounts (of snowfall), except that they varied depending upon location,” Murphy wrote to The World. “I have heard up to a couple of inches or so, but I would bet higher elevations are getting more.”
The county’s non-essential employees were given a two-hour delay this morning, just as the Coquille School District delayed its start time for students and teachers today.
The districts that canceled classes included Southwestern Oregon Community College’s Coos campus, and the Bandon, Reedsport, Coos Bay and North Bend school districts.
Meanwhile, other districts across the state are announced delays, including Elkton where the district also advised parents to wait for further updates.
In a statement sent out this morning, the Nancy Devereux’s warming center will be open for the third night in a row tonight as cold temperatures persist, serving “hot meal, warm beverages and offering a safe, warm and dry place for individuals to spend the night.”
It also asked that anyone who uses the warming center should head to the lower level of the Devereux Center.
The warming center is open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.
On Monday after the first snow storm, Johnson said she saw one man, suffering from diabetes, who came in with purple hands.
“We put his hands in lukewarm water, set him up with a towel and hand warmers,” she said in a previous interview. “We were able to help him. He wasn’t hypothermic, but his extremities don’t have great circulation.”
The warming center is accepting cash donations to help keep it running, as well as gloves, socks, hot coco, hot apple cider, tea and canned food.
Donations can be brought to the center between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at 1200 Newmark Ave. in Coos Bay. Donations can also be mailed to PO Box 3519, Coos Bay, or through its Facebook page and website.