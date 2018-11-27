COOS COUNTY — The victim from today’s fatal accident on U.S. Highway 101 has been identified.
The preliminary investigation showed that a Honda Accord, driven by Reedsport resident Ashley Ridenour, 31, was traveling southbound on Highway 101 when “for unknown reasons crossed the center line,” stated a press release from Oregon State Police.
Ridenour crossed that line at 1 p.m. near milepost 229 and struck a Dodge PU that was towing a travel trailer, driven by John Bohmfalk, 72, from Coulee Damn, Wash. With him in the vehicle was Vicki Bohmfalk, 68.
“Ridenour sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the release said.
Both John and Vicki Bohmfalk sustained minor injuries.
“Mast Bros Towing is working to remove the pickup and trailer,” the release said. “The roadway is expected to be open by 6:30 p.m. or before if possible.”
OSP received assistance from North Bend Ambulance, Coos County Sheriff’s Office, North Bay Fire Department, Hauser Fire Department, Bay City Ambulance, and Oregon Department of Transportation.
Earlier this evening, Highway 101 reopened to one lane after being closed for nearly three hours.
"There will be flaggers and traffic delays in the area as traffic clears," said Dan Latham, public information officer with the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The afternoon accident stopped traffic on Highway 101 up to the David Dewitt Veterans Memorial. Traffic was detoured to North Bay Road.
This story will be updated when more information is released.