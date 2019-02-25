SOUTH COAST — U.S. Highway 101 north of Brookings is closed due to a sunken grade at milepost 343.
The Oregon Department of Transportation sent out a notification of the closure this afternoon, adding that there is no estimated time for it to reopen.
Road conditions continue to worsen in some areas on Monday, closing all lanes between Glendale and Cottage Grove.
According to ODOT, all lanes of I-5 are closed, both north and southbound lanes, between Glendale at mile post 80 and Cottage Grove at mile post 174. The closure is due to heavy snow, downed trees and power lines, the release said.
"Travel is strongly discouraged, especially on the I-5 corridor in Douglas County," the release said. "Crews are working along with utility crews to remove downed power lines."
Other road closures include Oregon 42 South, between Coquille and Bandon at mile post 9 due to a landslid, Oregon 138 West between Sutherlin and Elkton, Oregon 38 west of Elkton, Highway 101 just south of Bandon at Four Mile, and Oregon 138 East between mile post 17 and 60 east of Glide to West Toketee.
"Expect delays due to small slides on Oregon 42 in Coos County," the release added. "Drivers should be prepared for winter driving and expect significant delays on southwest Oregon highways."
The Coquille School District announced a two-hour delay for Tuesday, preparing for icy roads after snow fell Monday morning, which led to standing water according to Coquille School District Superintendent Tim Sweeney. The delay for Tuesday was decided after the forecast showed temperatures dropping into the mid-20s Monday night.
Earlier Monday, The World reported that though the CSD was on a regular schedule, school buses weren't able to get to some homes. The district had to call those families directly.
For other schools, most districts remained on regular schedules Monday morning, though the Myrtle Point School and Port Orford School districts closed due to flooding.
As the storm raged through the night, as many as 35,000 residents on Douglas Electric Cooperative lost power according to its website this morning. However, in a press recent release that number had dropped to 9,750 homes.
"We have brought in reinforcements to assist in restoration," the release said. "Some areas will be out for hours and some for days."
For outage information, call 1-888-420-8826 or visit www.dec.coop.
The Nancy Devereux Center's warming center is open tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.
"We provide a hot meal, warm beverages and a place to stay out of the rain and cold," stated a press release from the center. "Donations are welcome, proteins like hamburger, hot dogs and peanut butter, coffee, tea and cider, and monetary donations are always needed. Thank you to the community who has been so supportive of this effort to keep those in need warm and dry."
The Devereux Center is located at 1200 Newmark Ave. in Coos Bay.